NIDCOM: We Never Discriminated In Evacuation Of Nigerians In Sudan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says that Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson, did not stop any Nigerian from being evacuated from Sudan.

The African Examiner had on Monday reported that a video clip emerged online where one of the Nigerians stranded in Sudan alleged that some of them were left behind and others were evacuated.

“They have come here and picked up those they picked up, leaving the rest of us who are Igbos,” the person who spoke in Igbo language alleged.

Reacting, in a statement on Tuesday, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, media aide to Dabiri-Erewa, described the development as “a fabricated lie from the pit of hell”.

According to Balogun, a youth group with the name South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) was responsible for the “divisive and ridiculous fabrication”, saying that the commission was focused and working with other agencies for the safe return of the stranded Nigerians.

He stated that all those who gathered at the prescribed locations were picked up, and have all been moved in 40 buses either towards Port Sudan or towards Egyptian borders.

“Reports from the ministry of foreign affairs staff on the ground in Khartoum indicated that when the boarding of buses began, the situation was so chaotic that some people (including non-Nigerians) jumped in violently, some with daggers, through the windows,” he said.

“To bring sanity and to abide by the instruction of the minister of foreign affairs that priority should be given to women, children and students, the officials started calling them in according to states in alphabetical order, beginning with Abia state.

“Reports from Sudan indicate that all who converged at the prescribed locations were to be picked up, and have all been moved in 40 buses either towards Port Sudan or towards Egyptian borders. However, if some arrived after the stipulated time or did not show up at the point of pick up, they can’t blame it on anyone.

“NIDCOM is focused, working with other relevant agencies, on the safe return of stranded Nigerians and will not be distracted by nonsensical, illogical, irresponsible, rascal and unfounded comments meant to distract from the success, safe and secure return of Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.”