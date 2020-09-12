Niger Delta Group Tells Buhari To Revisit 2014 Confab Report

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pan Niger Delta Forum has enjoined President Buhari to look into the 2014 national conference report and implement it to move the country forward.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Punch, the forum’s spokesman, Ken Robinson, urged President Buhari to take serious the message of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo seriously.

The African Examiner reports that Obasanjo recently stated that the country is divided and the Buhari’s administration have not done well in managing the country’s diversity.

Robinson said: “The former President is one of our most respected elder statesmen in the country. As a former President, Head of State, he has been in the system; so, he understands what he is talking about.

“PANDEF has been saying long before now, that the country is divided more than ever before along the lines of ethnicity and religion, where the current leadership kind of promotes some sections of the country above other sections of the country, making it look as if some Nigerians are superior to others.

“The way forward is that all Nigerians across zones, religions and sections should sit down and discuss. We have done that in 2014; the documents have far reaching recommendations that were made by that assembly of Nigerians across the country, and this government has refused to implement or even look at those recommendations.

“We in PANDEF have also said that on the current move by the National Assembly to review the constitution, the starting point should be to go and study those recommendations (of 2014 National Conference) because the document contains therein everything that will help the country.

“So, in a situation where the government is reluctant, perhaps they want their own dialogue, Nigerians would not mind because we love this country; PANDEF would not mind if the government sincerely says we should sit and talk.”

The PANDEF spokesman further enjoined President Buhari to be more open, less nepotistic for Nigeria to move forward.

He added: “Let the government of President Muhammadu Buhari be more open, be less nepotistic and then be the President of Nigeria and not a section of Nigeria.”

Spread the love





















