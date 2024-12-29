Police Speak On VeryDarkman’s Missing N180m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has refuted claims that it has knowledge of VeryDarkMan’s missing ₦180million from his Non-Governmental Organizations bank account through its website.

It is worth recalling that Martins Otse better known as VeryDark man announced on Friday that his NGO’s account was hacked and ₦180 million stolen.

Making the announcement in an Instagram video, VDM alleged that the hackers who compromised his NGO’s account left only ₦20 million after taking away with the said ₦180 million.

He said: “I’ve not been myself these past few days. Somebody hacked into the NGO website, and ₦180 million is missing. Thankfully, we’ve tracked the person, and one suspect has been arrested.



“The account is now on PND (Post No Debit). There’s ₦20 million left, while ₦160 million was diverted. We’re heading to Jos to recover the money.”

He also stated that the matter had been reported to the police who are actively helping with efforts to recover the stolen funds.

Speaking on the matter, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, was contacted about the matter on Saturday; she stated that the command has no knowledge of the case.

Adeh said: “The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it.



“The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command.”