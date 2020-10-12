Nigeria Announces 163 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 60,266

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 163 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

The public health agency said that the 163 new infection brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266.

It also stated that the new infection were reported from 12 states.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 24 patients from isolation centers across the country.

According to the agency, Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country, with 113 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 21 cases. Osun State recorded eight cases while Ondo State recorded five cases.

The other states are Oyo-5, Ogun-3, Bayelsa-2, Taraba-2, Edo-1, FCT-1, Katsina-1 and Plateau-1.

The agency, however, indicated that it conducted 553,037 tests since the first confirmed case was discovered.

According to it, Nigeria now has a total of 60,266 cases, from which 51,735 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

