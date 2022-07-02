Nigeria, Portugal Sign MoUs In Diverse Sectors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in different sectors.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said the signing ceremony was done by cabinet level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s State Visit to the European Union country.

The presidential aide stated that Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa witnessed the signing ceremony.

”The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation.

Cooperation in the field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youths and Sports were also parts of the cooperation.

At a business forum organised during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, Buhari had described the progress in signing the agreements as ‘‘excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade’’.

NAN