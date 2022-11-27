Nigerian Army Conducts Free Medical Outreach For Nnamdi Kanu’s Kinsmen In Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) programme under the Exercise GOLDEN DAWN II, the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday organised a medical outreach for the people of Afaraku community in Umuahia North Council Area of Abia State, and where the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hails from.

Commander 14 Brigade, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi in his remark explained that the free medical outreach is aimed at assuring the good and loving people of Afaraku of Nigerian Army genuine concern in their affairs, as exemplified in the readiness of the troops to not only provide adequate security for the people at this Yuletide season but also to support their wellbeing always.

He further stated that the outreach is to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between Abians and the Nigerian Army.

The Army General, added that the Nigerian Army is ever ready to perform its constitutional role of giving necessary support to the Civil Authority in providing necessary conducive environment for electioneering activities towards 2023 General Elections in the State.

“The medical outreach is targeted more towards the less privileged, the aged and children in the community by providing succour to them at a time like this, thus demonstrating the brotherly love that exists amongst us Nigerians.

He Stated that the good people of Afaraku should see the outreach as a way of the Chief of Army Staff saying ‘You are our people, we will always love you.

Earlier the Acting Commanding Officer 14 Brigade Medical Centre, Captain (Dr) Obinna Ikejiofor, had assured the people of Afaraku of free medical checkup in blood pressure, diabetes, eyes check- up, voluntary HIV test and counseling with provision anti-retroviral drugs, distribution of other palliatives, among others.

His Royal Majesty Eze Edward Ibeabuchi of Afaraku Ancient Kingdom in his speech, expressed appreciation to the Commander 14 Brigade and officers and men of the Brigade for extending such kind gesture which is first of its kind to them in their time of need and prayed for a united and peaceful Nigeria.

The event was graced by sons and daughters of Afaraku Community and its environs, as the exercise was provided after due consultation was made and the people warmly welcome the programme.