Nigerian Pilgrim Returns Lost ₦56m In Saudi Arabia To Owner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian female pilgrim, identified as Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce, from Zamfara State, has returned $80,000 she discovered to the owner in Saudi Arabia.



This is according to a Facebook post uploaded by Independent Hajj Reporters on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The post was alongside a picture of the pilgrim who reportedly comes from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“This Nigerian pilgrim Hajiya Aishatu y’an Guru Nahuce from Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State found $80,000 (N56,000,000) and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency official for onward return to the owner. May Almighty Allah rewards her honesty and accept her Hajj. Amen,” the platform wrote in the caption.

Nahuce’s action has since won her accolades from some netizens who commented on her sincerity under the post.

Commenting on the post, one Isa Abba Kyari said, “May Allah in His infinite mercy bless her in abundance. Also for Zamfara state government to make a special reward to her, in orders to encourage others to follow suit.”

Sani Suleiman writes: “Allahu akbar, this is a great legacy to her and her family, may Allah in infinite mercy accept her Hajj.”

Chiri Sarki writes: “Hajj commission should reward thus woman I know it is right thing that she did but let encourage her by opening an account for donations for her.”





