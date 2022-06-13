Nigerians Blast Mercy Aigbe Over Alleged Fight At Lagos Event

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has sparked social media reactions after a video surfaced online which showed the actress and a businesswoman identified as Lara Olukotun, aka Larrit shoes exchanging words.

In the video, the businesswoman and Aigbe were exchanging words and Larrit later threw a bottle at the actress.

Another video showed a crowded scene with police officers taking the actress away.

Reacting to this development, Nigerian tweeps have berated the two women involved. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@elivijaya writes: “Whether you like Mercy Aigbe or not, the lady that threw that bottle is at fault. There is a difference between verbal insults and physical assault.”

@pengwriter writes: “I used to love Mercy Aigbe’s acting. Whatever happened to giving her best to what she knows how to do, it’s obvious this drama filled husband snatching and double life is taking a lot out of her career. Sigh.”

@keji_xx writes: “Mercy Aigbe has really become a bottom barrel woman mehn. This is not the mercy people called classy then,”.

@Osineye_adeola writes: “That Larrit woman will beat stupid and bastard out of mercy aigbe. What!!! The way she broke that bottle like Ajegunle, isale emo people.”

@joshuadidiugwu writes: “I can’t patronize or recommend any brand that associate itself with Mercy Aigbe. She is too messy.”