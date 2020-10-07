Nigerians Divided On Naira Marley’s Decision To Halt Planned Protest Against Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have reacted to the decision of controversial musician, Naira Marley, to suspend the planned strike scheduled for Tuesday.

The singer took to his social media account on Tuesday morning to shelve the planned strike after he has been persuaded by the Nigeria Police and the minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare.

The Nigerian police and the minister of youths and sports had written to the musician Twitter’s page enjoining him to call off the protest as the government was working on the issue.

The singer eventually succumbed. However, the decision of the singer to call off the protest has generated lots of controversies as some Nigerians criticized the musician for calling off the protest and some praised him for bringing government attention to the issue.

African Examiner brings some of the views below:

@IamOkon writes: “Naira Marley is truly the Fela of our time. Man not only went to prison and came back but now the Nigeria police is begging him not to lead a protest plus having an Instagram Live session with him by 11am. Naira Marley aka the people’s president! Marlians!

@Toslaa writes: “So the police wants to have an Instagram live chat with Naira Marley and requested that the protest be held down for a week. In a week, we know the number of lives that can be affected. Clearly, they’re scared of the international bodies sharing the news!

@Dondekojo writes: “Why are they so scared of protests? Good that Naira Marley’s proposed protest got their attention, with the minister of youth and now the Police Tagging him, I guess that is what they’d have achieved with the protest.”

@Jharmo writes: “The Buhari regime is not scared of Naira Marley but only afraid of the revolutionary forces that would rally round him, galvanize the people with ideological inputs which will in-turn gives this protest a direction towards people’s emancipation & liberation.”

@DannyWalter writes: “Truth is these Musicians have our interest but they’re going about it the wrong way. Stop leading protests individually, 2face, Naira Marley, Runtown, they’ll always silence you. At least 20 Music Stars should come together, they’re afraid of protests, more reason it must happen.”

@TosinOlugbenga writes: “The fact that Naira Marley canceled the planned protest is a reasonable thing to do since the Minister of Youths and also the Police have engaged him, assuring that reasonable steps would be taken. Those castigating him from UK can come to Nigeria to lead the protest.”

@Sodiqtrade writes: “Sowore arranged protest, no statement from the minister not to talk of the police. The police would just go out in their usuals to arrest Sowore and his protesters. Naira Marley announced a protest late yesterday, Minister begged him to chill and now Police.Celeb influence.”

@YemiHazzan writes: “Naira Marley cancelled the planned protest today so he and a representative of the Police force can solve SARS brutality issue on Instagram live. Face with tears of joy.11am on IG live. Log on to see two clowns clowning with full confidence.”

@Enigma writes: “Naira Marley canceling the protests is not cowardly, for me. It is just common sense, the minister and the police probably spoke to him about implementing change, and that’s a start.”

@Cutiejuls writes: “Naira Marley live with NPF? I fear for the police because I know what Naira can do.”

