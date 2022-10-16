Nigerians Express Shock Over Tinubu’s Speech At Kaduna Investment Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement made by the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the just concluded Kaduna Investment Summit has continued to spark social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that the former Lagos State governor heaped praises on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s “creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation into a bad one”.

Begging El-Rufai not to leave the country, Tinubu stated that Nigeria was in dire need of creative thinkers like the Kaduna governor. Mr Tinubu stated this while addressing attendees of the event which was held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua conference hall in Kaduna on Saturday.

“Nigeria needs thinkers and doers. I’m openly begging Nasir El-Rufai not to run away for additional degree. There are lots of educated relics. We are not going to let you run away,” asserted Mr Tinubu while mounting the podium on Saturday.

“Your vision, creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation into a bad one is necessary at this critical time,” added the APC presidential flag bearer.

This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@mindset_tweet writes: “Things are going from ROTTEN to BAD! Please go and collect your PVC and vote wisely.”

@_dinomelaye writes: “Listen to Tinubu promising to turn a rotten Nigerian situation to a bad one. He said this in Kaduna today. Nigerians run, run and run from APC. Atiku is the answer. SDM.”

@Isidore0001 writes: “On one particular day: Tinubu: “Skills of turning ROTTEN situation to BAD situation is necessary at these times” Atiku: “Northerners need me, not a Yoruba or Igbo candidate” But guess who activists and influencers are asking questions? Nigerians deserve their leaders.”

@BwalaDaniel writes : “Breaking news: El-Rufai has the vision of turning a rotten situation into a bad one ~Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

@metuchizzy writes: “Turning a rotten situation into a bad one. Reminds me of “I will take Nigeria from top to bottom” who did we offend?”

@PrettieAdiela wrtites: “Their Daddy openly declares that we are in a “rotten situation” in Nigeria. …….Begs El’rufai not to escape using academic pursuit (Phd) abroad as an excuse to run away from Nigeria. Note:the rotten situation is under the APC administration. Their daddy said it not me!”

@farooqkperogi writes: “Na wa o. Tinubu said El-Rufai has the capacity to turn “a rotten situation into a bad one.” Was that a Freudian slip, a targeted missile, or an innocent verbal mishap? I see why Tinubu avoids the media like the plague.”

@Yahaya_IV writes: “In turning a rotten situation into a bad one.” Why does Nigeria run on the principle that one who can exert the most evil on another runs the show? Why don’t we like ourselves? Anyone supporting APC is just wicked. Tinubu is a threat to our continued peace and existence.

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “Your vision, creativity and resiliency in turning a ROTTEN situation to a BAD one is necessary at this critical time” Another embarrassing outing for the Ikoyi Joe Biden. Waiting for his supporters to defend this as well.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he needs Nasir El-Rufai’s creativity and intelligence to turn the rot of this country into a bad one. what kind of grammar is this? The same way Buhari said he will take Nigeria from Top to Bottom and he did. God Abeg oo. Nigerians resist him!”

@AbasiekemeGE writes: “As You Go To Church And Mosque Today, Pray Against Every Plan To Turn A Rotten Situation Of This Country Into A Bad One.”