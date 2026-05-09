Nigerians in South Africa Seek Emergency Repatriation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh fears have emerged among Nigerians living in South Africa following renewed anti-foreigner protests in parts of the country.

Reports that over 130 Nigerians have requested emergency repatriation have once again highlighted the fragile relationship between migrants and local communities in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The protests reportedly erupted in several areas, including Johannesburg and Pretoria, where demonstrators accused foreign nationals of contributing to unemployment, crime, and economic hardship.

Unfortunately, Nigerians have often found themselves among the primary targets during such unrest.

For many affected families, the fear goes beyond economic survival. Some Nigerians reportedly abandoned businesses and homes out of concern for their safety as tensions escalated.

Community leaders say many migrants now live in uncertainty, worried that violence could spread further.

This is not the first time xenophobic attacks have shaken relations between Nigeria and South Africa. Over the years, repeated incidents have sparked diplomatic tensions between both countries, with Nigerian authorities frequently demanding stronger protections for their citizens abroad.

Despite the challenges, many Nigerians continue to travel to South Africa in search of better economic opportunities. The country remains one of Africa’s biggest economies and a destination for entrepreneurs, professionals, and students from across the continent.

The Nigerian government has reportedly begun discussions with South African authorities while also considering evacuation plans for citizens who wish to return home.

Diplomats and civil society groups are calling for calm and urging both governments to strengthen efforts aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence.

Beyond politics and diplomacy, the situation serves as a painful reminder that Africa’s dream of unity and brotherhood still faces significant social and economic obstacles.