Nigerians React As Knee Injury Knocks Ndidi Out Of Word Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi may not be available for the crucial tie of Nigeria’s all-important Qatar 2022 World Cup first leg qualifying play-off clash against Ghana has sparked social media reactions after he sustained a knee injury in the match against Rennes at Roazhon Park in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Ndidi, who began the second leg, was substituted in the 60th minute after he hurt his knee and was replaced by James Maddison.

This development is coming just a few days to the match against Ghana which is scheduled to hold on the 25th of March in Kumasi, Ghana.

The injury of Ndidi has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their Twitter account to lament the injury and also comment on the match fitness of out-of-form midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, who was invited by Coach Eguavoen. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Fisayo Dairo writes: “With Wilfred Ndidi’s injury and possible absence for the Ghana double-header, the midfield could then rest on Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka, players that have hardly featured in 2022. Or bring in Onazi from standby . To Jesus be our glory.”

toke_punter writes: “You see that ndidi injury just now? It’s a game plan by the Nff, ndidi will withdraw for onazi against ghana.”

Team_Nigeria writes: “Wilfred Ndidi’s injury will be a big blow for the Super Eagles but Interim Coach Austin Eguavoen is looking forward to bringing in Ogenyi Onazi as his replacement.”

@paperboy_Eblaze writes: “Wait Eguavoen invited onazi… ladies and gentlemen welcome back to the old era.”

Mustapha writes: “I just saw the news that Ndidi would miss the Ghana match, please let’s give Onyeka a chance all this Etebo and Onazi noise I am hearing is not nice. And na so onazi return back to super eagles team.”

Onyeamama 2 of Igboland writes: “I heard Nigeria Super Eagles called back Onazi to the National team, they should call back Mikel, Yobo, and the rest too. Ndi Ara”