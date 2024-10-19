DSS Releases OrderPaper Staff After IPI Nigeria Intervention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) is pleased to announce the release of Edna Ulaeto, a staff member of OrderPaper, from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Ulaeto was arrested on October 18, 2024, but was released the same day thanks to IPI Nigeria’s swift intervention.

The medium had inaccurately reported this week that DSS operatives invaded the Nigerian National Assembly as part of a purported plot to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The DSS expressed concerns that OrderPaper’s publication posed serious national security threats and caused significant local and international embarrassment.

The agency said it sought to understand from the reporter the reasoning behind the inaccurate reporting and potential sources of false information aimed at destabilising the country.

IPI Nigeria acknowledges the DSS’s concerns and appreciates their decision to release Ulaeto.

We are hereby emphasising the importance of adhering to journalistic ethics and accurate reporting.

While OrderPaper promptly issued a retraction and apology, we understand DSS’ argument about the damage already done to it and the country.

We urge journalists to always verify information before publishing and refrain from sensationalism. Truthful reporting is crucial for a stable society.

Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser & Head, Advocacy Committee IPI Nigeria