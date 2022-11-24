Nigerians React To Redesigned Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have reacted with humour to the newly unveiled naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday morning before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

Some Nigerians took to social media to express disappointment, over what they call a “mere change of colour” and not an actual redesigning of the naira notes.

Also, some tweeps took to their account to air their opinion as they began the #NairaRedesignChallenge where they upload pairs of personal photos, one with its original colour and the other edited, to demonstrate what they say the CBN did to the original legal tender.

Basketmouth, posted his pictures in shades of colours of the redesigned notes. “The only constant thing in life is….CHANGE,” he wrote on Instagram.

@Abdulrah_maan writes : “It’s like this administration enjoys the criticisms. They seem to go out of the way to stir reactions from Nigerians. This Naira redesign seems like a deliberate effort to influence public complaints,”

@Kynsofficial writes sarcastically, “Again, I’m reiterating that Godwin Emfiele will go down as the best CBN Governor ever. His diplomatic approach to the Nigerian economy and financial decisions are second to none. Now, with the newly added filter redesign, Naira will be the currency dollar will ever hope to be.”

@CaptJamyl tweeted, “They never said Creating New notes Change of colour is part of Redesigning Kudos CBN.”(sic)

@oil_shaeikh writes: “Nobody can tell me that the new Naira redesign was not intended at forcing people to deposit their monies into the banking system, it worked,”

@StFreakingKezy writes: “The redesign of the naira notes make sense because when you don spend reach 200, e go show you say e don red for you CBN just bleach the old naira note for us,”

@eriba26 writes: I was not expecting these new notes to have Islamic inscriptions on them anymore; knowing that Nigeria does not belong to one religion or one ethnicity. But do our thoughts matter?

@ameennimbe writes: The same thing was done in 1983. Colour changes has helped the military government of Muhammad Buhari ( God bless the president) and Tunde Idiagbon (Rahtullah) against corruption. This time, it will surely help the poor conditions of the Nigerian People. God bless Nigeria!

@oyetomi writes: It’s a rather wasteful effort . However, I must warn anyone receiving payments in N500 henceforth to carefully check through note by note. Unscrupulous persons could hide MINT N200 (old design) inside bundles of N500 (new design). I experienced this back then with N1 for N10.

@adegoroyesteph1writes: I think it is a waste of money because this does not add to the value of naira, so why waste a huge investment on it rather than focusing on the issues at hand. if we are to progress as a nation I think we should focus on is important…..