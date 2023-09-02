Tinubu To Attends G20 Summit In India

—Focus on FDI, Industrialisation Drive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu is billed to attend the G20 Summit scheduled to hold in New Delhi, India between September 9 and 10.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa said the focus of the summit would be predicated on the urgent need to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the country and to ensure that Nigeria is able to mobilize private capital from around the world toward the development of nation’s public infrastructure.

Ngelale said the President would focus on engagements that would be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy including steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, shipyard building capacity, and several other industries, which are intensive in order to create as many jobs for the teeming youth population as much as possible

Ngelale stated that Tinubu would be meeting with a cross section of heads of state as well as industrial leaders, titans, chief executive officers of some of the world’s most valuable companies, particularly those of Indian origin.

He said Tinubu would be hosting a CEO roundtable, which would be made up of more than 20 Chief Executive Officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy to ensure thay Nigeria leverage on their interest in investing in the country, in such a way that suits the industrialization initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration

Ngelale explained that in addition to the CEO roundtable, there would be at least five meetings with the CEOs of five major industries in India, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, amongst a few others that would have a very important impact on Nigeria’s ability to develop the steel sector in our country.

The President would also meet with the President of Brazil, President da Silva, German Chancellor, Olaf Schultz, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and a few other Heads of State on the sidelines of the G20.

Tinubu would also meet with the Nigerian community in India and he would also provide a set of remarks to the entire Summit involving all heads of state present and many other industry and business leaders from around the world.

“The G20 is a major event for our country at this time and we are going to ensure, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, that we take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented to bring value to the country, to create jobs for our people and ultimately, to generate and expand existing revenues in the country to ensure the government can effectively fund and sponsor its programmes and policies across sectors, so there’s a lot to cover.

“Of course, when we arrive in India next week, there will be live updates from India, which I will be providing day after day to ensure that Nigerians have full access into what our President is doing on their behalf”, Ngelale added





