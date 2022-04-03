Nigerians Unimpressed As Yahaya Bello Vows To Make 20 Million Nigerians Millionaires By 2030

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, would make 20 million Nigerians millionaires has drawn excitement among some social media users in the country.

African Examiner reports that Yahaya Bello on Saturday formally declared to run for President in 2023 and made the declaration at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Bello said: “According to a BBC report of February 13, 2012 over 100 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) era.

“In 2018, with APC in the saddle that figure has dropped to about 87m people yet Nigeria overtook India as the poverty capital of the world. Just this month,

Nigeria through the effort of the President relinquished the title back to India and brought down the figure to about 70m people.

“It is therefore clear that our path to national prosperity lies in pulling millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

“The Buhari administration has a target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030. A Yahaya Bello presidency will have an additional target of creating 20 million-naira millionaires by the same year 2030 with the aim that each of them will empower five other citizens.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some peeps took to their Twitter handles to air their views concerning the matter many asked how many millionaires have the Kogi State governor made in his state.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@steve_destiny writes: “Oga Yahaya Bello, abeg don’t wait till you become president before you can make 20m Nigerians Millionaires. Start now make we cash out go buy beans first abeg, our eye dey turn. 2023 too far.”

@OshoOdamilola1 writes: “Yahaya Bello said he will make 20m Nigerians a millionaire by 2030. Baba don dey campaign for two tenures in advance. So millionaires full that Kogi state dem jst dey disguise, una no show love ooo.

@zaphievella writes: “Yahaya Bello declares: I will make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2023. We in 2023.”

@ccta03 writes: “2023 PRESIDENCY: I will make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2030, Yahaya Bello promises. Sadly , he couldn’t tell us the number of people he made millionaires in Kogi State.”

@GeeKinqest__ writes: “The same Yahaya Bello whose state has one of the worse link-road in Nigeria wants to make 20m Nigerians millionaires. Goan make Okene people rich first.”

@trendwithola writes: “ Gov. Yahaya Bello will make 20m Nigerians Millionaires by 2030. Lol, that’s almost the end of your 2nd term as the president of Nigeria if you eventually win. I cannot laugh, you guys take us as fools too much in this zoo called Nigeria. Tell us more Gov. “

@peace_equaliser writes: “Person wey no pay salary for 18months in his state is the one telling us he will make 20m Nigerians millionaires by 2023 if elected as president…i just dey observe ….i just dey observe.”