NIS Unveils Comprehensive Reform Agenda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated a sweeping reform agenda aimed at enhancing national security and migration management.

The move followed a communiqué signed by the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, at the Service’s annual conference in Jos, Plateau on Saturday, was issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Kenneth Udo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Saturday, Nov. 2 was tagged “Enhancing Border security and Migration Management on a globalised world: challenges and opportunities for Nigeria.”

She said that the conference brought together 448 participants, including top government officials, diplomats, and stakeholders.

Nandap said the event aimed to assess the service’s preparedness, identify emerging challenges, and develop sustainable strategies for repositioning the NIS.

“NIS will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders.

“Cutting-edge technology will be used to improve border security and migration management.

“A strategic plan will be developed to align with the Federal Government’s initiatives on Foreign Direct Investments and Tourism.

“Divisional Immigration Offices will be restructured to enhance intelligence gathering and community engagement.

“Further process re-engineering will promote professionalism, patriotism, and discipline, “she said.

She also said that training and capacity building would be prioritised to enhance knowledge acquisition and professionalism.

According to her, a robust health insurance policy and pension package will be implemented for retired officers.

The NIS boss expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for their support.

The Governor of Plateau State, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, was also acknowledged for his hospitality and assistance in making the conference a success.(NAN)