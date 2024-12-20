NLC Hands 14-Day Ultimatum To Police, Edo Govt To Quit Premises

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a 14-day notice to the Edo state government to vacate its secretariat in Benin.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement signed by Joe Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the President and General Secretary, after its NEC meeting In Owerri, Imo state on Thursday.

According to the statement, the 14-day working days deadline would elapse on January 8, 2025.

The police are to vacate the Secretariat premises, return all confiscated properties to the Congress, and commit to refraining from further interference in trade union activities.

The group also condemned the actions of the Police and the Governor Monday Okpebholo, of Edo State in orchestrating an invasion of the NLC State Secretariat.

The Union stated that the “ brazen act of impunity included the ransacking of properties and the unlawful removal of items, all in a bid to impose an illegitimate leadership on the workers”

“Failure to comply will compel the Congress to initiate unprecedented measures in defence of workers and trade union rights.

The NLC said the NEC meeting in Owerri was partly to Roll out its Southeast region’s Compressed Natural (CNG) Bus Services and also deliberate on critical issues impacting Nigerian workers and the general populace.

The NLC said it also examined the worsening socio-economic conditions brought about by government policies, which have plunged Nigerians into unprecedented hardship and deepened the crisis of survival across the country.

The NLC also expressed grave concern over the persistent cash scarcity currently plaguing business activities in the country, describing it as an unfortunate and exploitative burden on the already struggling populace.

The Union said Nigerians are being forced to forfeit 5% of their funds each time they access cash, an unacceptable situation that exacerbates the economic woes faced by millions.

“The impact of this on small businesses and other informal Economy operatives is huge as the situation poses serious disproportionate challenge to the poor and struggling workers and masses.

The NLC called on the federal government to immediately intervene to rectify this systemic failure and protect citizens’ financial rights.

“We expect the Central Bank Governor to take steps to ensure that cash is made available to the citizenry to enable small business transactions and stimulate Economic growth.

The Union emphasised that the primary aim of taxation is to generate revenue for running the government, adding that the justification of any tax system lies in its impact on the lives of the people.

“A fair and equitable tax system must prioritise fiscal discipline, transparency, and effectiveness in the use of tax funds to deliver tangible benefits to the citizenry.

The NLC noted that the discussions on taxation in a serious nation cannot exclude those who bear the brunt of the tax burden.

“The Congress demands that the Tax Bill currently before the National Assembly be halted for broader consultation and meaningful engagement with Nigerian workers.

“The politicization of the Bill and alienation of key stakeholders is worrying and robs it of its capacity as an effective tool to revamp the economy and develop our nation.

“We must go back to this basic. Only through inclusive dialogue can we ensure a just and equitable tax system that benefits all citizens”.

The body said it is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country, referencing disturbing reports that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion in ransom this year alone across 51.8 million recorded crime incidents. 614,937 Nigerians lost their lives while 2,235,954 others were kidnapped within one year.

“This appalling state of insecurity underscores the urgent need for the government to take decisive action to safeguard lives and property, restore public confidence, and ensure the rule of law prevails. Majority of the citizens who either lost their lives or are maimed as a result are workers.

The Union, while reviewing the ongoing current Tax Bill on the floor of the National Assembly, described the exclusion of the organised labour in the formulation of the current Tax Bill as “unacceptable and undermines the principles of tax justice”, adding that “If labour is not at the table, it is effectively on the menu.”