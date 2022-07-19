NMA To Politicians: Be Like Osinbajo , Stop Medical Tourism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on political office holders to emulate Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by seeking medical treatment in the country.

According to African Examiner, Uche Ojinmah, the association’s national president, said this in a ‘Get-Well Wish’ message on Monday in Abuja.

It could be recalled that Osinbajo underwent surgery over a “recurrent pain in his leg” on Saturday.

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said the surgery took place at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos.

The surgery was said to be successful and the vice-president is expected to be released in “a few days”.

Ojinmah commended Osinbajo for demonstrating confidence in Nigerian doctors and the healthcare system.

He added that it is time to fix the nation’s “fragile health care system” to the benefit of the common man and the economy.

He said the association is certain that Osinbajo was impressed with the service he got.

“We wish to thank God for seeing our Vice President through surgery. All Nigerian doctors are praying for his quick and complete recovery,” he said.

Many Nigerians travel abroad to seek medical treatment owing to the lack of adequate medical infrastructure in the country.

As a result of this, there have been calls to curb medical tourism, especially among politicians, and a need to improve access to quality health care in the country.

In 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, who has embarked on numerous medical trips to the United Kingdom, said the trend is not beneficial to the country.

“Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again,” Buhari had said.

– NAN