No Murder Case On My Neck, Doguwa Replies Colleague Jibrin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano) says he has no murder case.

The comment was a reply to his colleague Abdulmumini Jibrin’s (NNPP-Kano) allegations against him.

In a statement he signed on Thursday, Doguwa said, “Let me say categorically as of today. I, Doguwa, am not standing before any court of law in Nigeria for an alleged murder, a culpable homicide.

“I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent. Copies of such rigorous police investigations conducted by the highest police investigations authority in the land ( the Force Criminal Investigation Department – FCID, Abuja) that cleared me, are available for public scrutiny.”

PRESS RELEASE

Doguwa to Jibrin: Allegations of killing of 7 still hanging on you when you attacked Kwankwaso, Abba in 2019

* Kwankwaso, Abba, Madaki are principal witnesses

My sincere and profound apologies and appeals to all the elders, stakeholders, allies and parliamentarians in Kano, Abuja and across the country who counselled me to ignore Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa’s (NNPP, Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency) tissue of lies, fabrication, ranting, stupidity and balderdash, to kindly allow me, for the last time, respond to his latest statements, as it borders on lives, my moral and ethical integrity as a public servant and democrat.

While awaiting the so-called bombshell Jibrin threatened to drop against me, which he said would lead to my expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the largest political party in Africa and my party for life, from which he veered off. Jibrin derailed into hallucinations, concoctions and black lies.

As we all know, the genesis of these verbal altercations started when Jibrin, a political parasite and an electoral terrorist, warned me against responding to his “fictitious godfather”, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who disparaged the leadership of the APC and called us “Banzaye”, A Hausa word for stupid people, in a widely circulated video clip.

Yes, as the elders in Kano and beyond said while urging me to drop the media tussle, that Jibrin is a toddler in the country’s political landscape. I agree with you all, sirs, but I’m sorry, I have to respond to the issue of the alleged violence and crisis during the last general elections at the collation centre of my federal constituency in Kano. It was a naked political plot and a baseless machination designed to thwart the will of Allah (SWT) and the wishes of the electorate of T/Wada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State who have always overwhelmingly voted for me. He Also, tagged my political campaign slogans in Hausa as “ZABE DUBU CI DUBU” meaning For a thousands times if I contest in my Area, I will win a thousand times.” And there is no Doubt about it by Allahs grace.

* Affirmations of my innocence by police, courts:

Of course, by the most straightforward rudimentary principle of our legal system, an accused person within the Nigerian context of the administration of criminal justice remains innocent until he is proven guilty by a competent court of law. It’s pretty clear now and on records that I have been cleared. The judgements of three courts of competent jurisdictions declared me innocent of the alleged mischievous allegations against my innocent self.

A Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the recent and most exemplary judgement on enforcing my fundamental human rights as a free Nigerian citizen.

It may interest Jibrin and his cohorts to know that the judgement even ordered the Kano State government and the Governor to pay me of N25m as cost for damages for unnecessarily harassing me and defaming my innocent character.

* The Machinations:

Of course, there was a crisis instigated by perpetual political losers in my area, but I was not behind such crisis, instead I was only made a victim. The police investigators arrested some of the hoodlums who have made personal confessions- they were mostly NNPP members. Some of them were even hired from Kano city to go to Tudun Wada to stop the unstoppable election of my humble self to the House of Representatives for the 7th time.

These indicted NNPP criminals were prosecuted by appropriate courts of law in Kano and were served different sentences.

To the glory of Allah, today, I stand bold to say that my political enemies, within or outside my constituency, have failed in their machinations to get me indicted for what God knows I have not committed.

Let me also say categorically that as of today, I, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, am not standing before any court of law in Nigeria, for alleged murder, culpable Homicide or any politically instigated violence being speculated by my detractors or political enemies. I went through virtually all criminal investigations and judicial considerations at various levels and came out clean and victoriously innocent. Copies of such rigorous police investigations conducted by the highest police investigations authority in the land ( the Force Criminal Investigation Department – FCID, Abuja) that cleared me, are available for public scrutiny.

For the information of Jibrin and his partners in crime, it was based on the police clearance that the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Kano State acted and issued unmistakable and unambiguous legal advice that exonerated me from the alleged criminal charges.

I, therefore, wish to state on my honour and on Islamic moral conviction, that the so-called crisis in my constituency was merely cooked and fabricated to throw a spanner in the works of what was perceived to be my life ambition in politics (to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives). Ambition! Yes.! There is nothing wrong with aspiring for what one feels; he can aspire for life. But as a Muslim, I always bear in mind the belief that it’s only Allah who can give power to whosoever He wishes at any time…

* Allegations of the killing of 7 hanging on Jibrin:

Allegations of the killing of seven supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still hanging on Jibrin when he purportedly launched brutal attacks on the supporters of Kwankwaso and Abba Kabir Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida), who was then the governorship candidate of the PDP during a campaign to Bebeji through Kofa town.

I swear in the name of Allah that Jibrin was alleged to have been the mastermind of that deadly and fatal attack campaign rally. Senator Kwankwaso was present at the rally as the then leader of the PDP in Kano State. To this effect, I boldly state that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is my eyewitness to this alleged political brigandage by Jibrin in 2019.

Unfortunately, the said attacks allegedly left about 7 PDP supporters dead, several others injured, and 25 cars belonging to Kwankwaso’s supporters burnt down by Jibrin and his supporters (allegedly). This was during the 2019 general elections campaign. Allah is my witness; my erstwhile friend Kwankwaso and the entire people of Kano State are my living witnesses to this unfortunate acts of Jibrin in his bid to win a 2 LGA election, and still could not win even with his alleged gruesome attacks; he helplessly lost out to the PDP candidate of Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso dealt with him at the polls, leaving him lingering on the streets.

In fact, he was arrested alongside 70 of his partners in crime by the police. This was reported by all media outfits, quoting the then spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, Abdallahi Haruna Kiyawa.

And till today, this case of gruesome murder and arson has not been conclusively investigated. Jibrin, you are a terror, an emperor of failure and an electoral terrorist in today’s Kano politics, of which you sincerely know you are even an alien.

My friend Kwankwaso was a tragic victim of Abdulmumini Jibrin’s planned political assassination. I challenge the duo of them, and of course, Rt. Hon. Ali Madaki, the Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives, to refute this.

On his allegation that I have always won my elections by force, my question is how did I win my two state assembly elections in Doguwa/Tundun Wada LGAs on March 18, and on same delivered APC in the Gubernatorial elections in my area, when I was under house arrest by a court order that urged me not to go even near my federal constituency?

For the umpteenth time, I challenge Jibrin to bring out those bombshells that he claimed could lead to my expulsion from my party for life and death… He should instead behave himself before Sen. Kwankwaso, Governor Abba, and Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki begin to dust their case files to sue him in court for allegedly leading teams of political thugs to assassinate them at Kofa village while on a lawful campaign rally in 2019.

I leave the rest of Jibrin’s concoctions and lies to the court of public opinion and the media to analyse.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, OON

* Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream)

* Chairman Northern Regional Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives

* Chairman of House of Representatives special committee on crude oil theft and pipelines vandalisation in Nigeria

* Majority Leader of 9th House of Representatives

*Chief Whip of the 8th House of Representatives

* Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Special Committee on PIB

* Former Chairman of House of Representatives Special Committee on new Naira re-design

*Former Chairman of House Committee on MDGs