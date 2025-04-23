Uber, Bolt Drivers In Nigeria To Commence Strike May 1st

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thousands of ride-hailing drivers in Lagos plan to begin a 24-hour strike on May 1, 2025, targeting major platforms like Uber, Bolt, Lagride, inDrive, and Rida as they protest low fares, high commissions, and poor working conditions.

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) disclosed this during the planned walkout on Tuesday, April 22 which stated that about 5,000 drivers will join the protest by logging off their apps and staying off the roads.

“Despite our efforts to engage in dialogue, these companies have consistently prioritised their profits over our well-being.

“They’ve ignored our pleas for fair compensation, safe working conditions, and respect for our rights as workers,” AUATON said in a statement.

Drivers stated that they are over taxed with platform commissions of 25% to 30% and they earn as little as ₦1,200 for 10-kilometre trips.

According to them, these rates are unsustainable amid Nigeria’s rising fuel costs after the removal of petrol subsidies in 2023.

Steven Iwindoye, the union’s public relations officer, stated that the protest is part of a broader push for reforms in the country’s $273 million ride-hailing market.

“This is not just about drivers being off the road for one day. It’s about building a united front to demand dignity and fairness for the people who keep the digital transport economy running,” he said.

The strike is fixed for International Workers’ Day and the AUATON stated that it plans to create a formal negotiation framework after the action, working with labour groups to ensure long-term change.