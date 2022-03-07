Nollywood Filmmakers Under Paid – Adunni Ade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress and producer, Adunni Ade, has stated that Nigerian filmmakers pay actors peanuts in the movie industry.

Adunni made this known when she appeared on Rubbing Minds, an entertainment program on Channels TV.

She tasked the filmmakers, especially in the Yoruba movie industry to desist from asking actors to do them a favour but rather pay their worth.

“This is not me calling anyone out. I’m saying it is time for actors in the film industry to get paid for what they do.

“Stop asking talents to do you a favor with their work and you pay them peanuts.

“She said stakeholders must let go of greed and quit exploiting talents in the name of giving them a platform.

“People need to let go of greed. A lot of people want an actor or filmmaker to just help them. You cannot keep doing that and getting rich while they remain on the same spot. It happens a lot in Yoruba Nollywood,” Adunni said.

The mother of two also enjoined actors who are desperate to be in the industry and become famous to make use of social media to sell their talent.

“People not from wealthy backgrounds do whatever to break in. I keep telling people what will be, will be. You don’t have to rush and become famous.

“You have social media and more avenues now to break into the industry without having to sell your soul,” the actress advised.