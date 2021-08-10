Nollywood Star Rita Daniel Emerges Ohaneze National Woman Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood Star, Rita Daniel from Delta State, South- South Nigeria, has emerged National woman leader of the Apex Igbo Socio Cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Mrs. Daniel, who is also a Nollywood Actress herself, was unanimously elected unopposed yesterday during the Women wing election of the Igbo umbrella body held at its national Secretariat in Enugu, South- East Nigeria.

She was elected to pilot Affairs of the women department of the association for the next three years, alongside other 18 members of her Executive Committee (Exco).

Ohaneze President General, worldwide, professor George Obiozor, who monitored the exercise, has congratulated Mrs. Daniel and the newly elected Executive Committee members of the Youth wing led by Mr. Damian Okafor from Ebonyi State who clinched the position of National youth leader.

He stated that as a very important arm of the Apex Igbo organization, “their elections are timely and will add impetus to the efforts and serious contributions towards providing solutions to the various critical problems facing the nation in general and Igboland in particular.

The Ohaneze boss, however, urged the newly elected officers to imbibe the fear of God in the discharge of their duties

Speaking with newsmen shortly at the end of the poll, Mrs. Daniel promised to use her new office to Coordinate Igbo women, whether educated or uneducated, adding that she is going to change the narrative of alleged marginalization of women in the organization by their men folk.

“As the national woman leader, am going to do everything within my power to ensure that henceforth, our women, whether educated or not are carried along and given sense of belonging in Ohaneze affairs.























