Not A Disease To Be A Single Mum -Anna Banner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anna Banner, the baby mama to popular singer Flavour, has stated that being a single mum is not a “disease”.

The beauty queen and pageant winner made this known as she reacted to an Instagram post by Soso Soberekon, the music producer, on Saturday.

The African Examiner recalls that a music executive had on Friday urged people to stop looking down on single mothers.

He also stated that a lot of them are “good women who fell into the wrong hands”.

“Stop adding pains to single mothers, most of them are good women and faithful, just that they fall into the wrong hands of men,” he wrote.

Reacting to this development on her instastory, Banner spoke about the struggles and stigma associated with being a single mum.

She also stated that single mum also experience “discrimination from most brands.”

“No one talks about the stigma that comes with being a single mom! It’s quite sad. People judge you before meeting you,” she wrote.

“Being a single mom is not a disease my dear. Single mums also experience discrimination from most brands! YES! I said it!”

The African Examiner recalls that Banner was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) in 2013.