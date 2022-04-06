W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NURTW Sacks MC Oluomo As Lagos Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, April 6th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) have relieved Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo of his position as Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the association on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by its National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and General Secretary, Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

The union stated that Oluomo was sacked due to the provisions of the union’s constitution.



The statement read: “MC Oluomo has been sacked as Lagos chairman. We had a meeting on Monday night and we have replaced him.

“His earlier withdrawal from the union holds no ground. That is unacceptable to us.”

