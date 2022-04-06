NURTW Sacks MC Oluomo As Lagos Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) have relieved Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo of his position as Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the association on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by its National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and General Secretary, Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

The union stated that Oluomo was sacked due to the provisions of the union’s constitution.

The statement read: “MC Oluomo has been sacked as Lagos chairman. We had a meeting on Monday night and we have replaced him.

“His earlier withdrawal from the union holds no ground. That is unacceptable to us.”