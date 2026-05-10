Uzodimma Declares for Imo West Senate Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hope Uzodimma has officially declared his interest in the Imo West senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodimma announced his decision on Sunday through his verified social media pages.

The governor joins other APC aspirants in the race, including former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha and Senator Osita Izunaso, who currently represents the district in the Senate.

Two weeks ago, APC leaders in Imo West purchased the party’s nomination form for Uzodimma and described him as their consensus candidate.

Explaining his decision to contest, Uzodimma said he accepted the call by the people of Imo West to continue serving them and to support the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said his goal is to provide quality representation, effective lawmaking, and more development for the people of the district.

The governor also disclosed that he had appeared before the APC leadership and the party’s screening committee for the National Assembly primary election.

Uzodimma added that the Imo West senatorial seat belongs to the APC and promised to promote the vision and ideals of the party if elected.