Abia LP Speaks on Benjamin Kalu’s Guber Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party (LP) in Abia State has said the state government is not worried about the political ambition of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Iroegbu Emenike, the LP said Governor Alex Otti is focused on governance and improving the lives of the people rather than discussing who may contest elections in 2027.

The party said Governor Otti is concentrating on rebuilding infrastructure, improving the economy, restoring confidence in public institutions, and delivering good governance to Abians.

The statement also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State of always mentioning Governor Otti in political discussions.

According to the LP, Governor Otti’s performance in office has become the standard for governance in the state, adding that this appears to be troubling the opposition.

The party was reacting to a statement reportedly issued by the APC Publicity Secretary in Abia State, Uche Aguoru, concerning Benjamin Kalu’s political future.

The LP described the APC’s comments as unnecessary and politically motivated. It advised the APC to focus on strengthening its party and presenting alternative policies to the people instead of dragging Governor Otti into political arguments.

The party added that Abians can clearly distinguish between political propaganda and good performance in government.