Gowon: My Autobiography Won’t Reopen Civil War Wounds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian Head of State Yakubu Gowon says his new autobiography is meant to set the record straight, not bring back painful memories of the civil war.

The 881-page book, titled My Story, will be presented on May 19, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. President Bola Tinubu will be the special guest of honour. Former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma will unveil the book.

Gowon said many accounts of the civil war era have been written over the years, but none fully reflected his own thinking as Nigeria’s leader at the time.

“The autobiography became necessary because many accounts did not reflect my own reasoning,” he said. “I took a conscious decision not to reopen old wounds but to clarify my thinking on policies and plans.”

The civil war lasted 30 months, from 1967 to 1970, following the attempt by the Eastern Region to secede as the Republic of Biafra. Millions were displaced, and many lives were lost.

Gowon became head of state on August 1, 1966, at just 31 years old. After the war, he introduced the “No Victor, No Vanquished” policy to promote reconciliation and unity. He was overthrown in a bloodless coup in July 1975 while at an African summit in Uganda.

Now in his 90s, Gowon has built a reputation as a peacebuilder. He holds a doctorate in Political Science from the University of Warwick and founded the Yakubu Gowon Centre to promote peace and development.

Lanre Adesuyi, CEO of Havilah Group, the book’s publisher, described the autobiography as an important contribution to Nigeria’s history.

“We consider this project a significant milestone,” Adesuyi said. “It reflects our commitment to preserving history and contributing meaningfully to national discourse.”