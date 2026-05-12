Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has died at the age of 40.

According to a source close to the actor, Ekubo was rushed to the hospital on Monday after battling kidney cancer. He passed away on Tuesday afternoon following several hours on life support.

The actor had been absent from social media for months. His last online post was on December 30, 2024. In May 2025, there were rumours that he was facing serious health issues.

Fellow Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele and Bolanle Ninalowo, have confirmed his death.