Why Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Didn’t Join PRP — Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has explained why former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso did not join the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a Hausa political programme on DITV Kaduna on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said discussions between the PRP and both politicians collapsed after disagreements over conditions attached to their proposed entry into the party.

According to him, Obi and Kwankwaso approached the PRP for possible collaboration, but talks later stalled because both sides could not reach an agreement.

“They came and said they wanted to join the PRP, but when we sat down and discussed with them, there were certain demands they made,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed revealed that one major issue was the request for an automatic presidential ticket without going through party competition.

“Before they joined, they told us that they were the presidential candidates, meaning they should be given the ticket. We told them no, this is PRP; we do not practice that kind of politics,” he stated.

He said the PRP insisted that anyone seeking elective office must first become a member of the party and follow its constitutional process.

“I told them: first come into the party. After joining, you can then tell me, ‘I am Obi, and I want to run for President,’ and ‘I am Kwankwaso, and I want to be his running mate.’”

“But for you to come even before a decision is made and ask us to guarantee you the ticket without opposition, if you are truly strong contenders, then why fear competition?” he added.

Baba-Ahmed said the PRP recognised the political strength of both men but would not compromise its internal democratic system.

“We believed that if anyone entered a room and saw Obi and Kwankwaso, they would think strong contenders had arrived. But we cannot break our party’s rules,” he said.

He also disclosed that both camps requested several party positions because of the large support base they claimed to have.

“They requested that many positions be given to them because they said they had many supporters. We told them this was not a problem, come into the party first, then we can sit down and discuss,” he explained.

According to Baba-Ahmed, concerns over the party’s registration status on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission, as well as internal disputes involving people allegedly posing as PRP members, also affected the talks.

“They said when they checked the INEC portal, they could not find our party’s name there, which has been addressed. But they also heard some people falsely claiming to be PRP members, which they felt could create confusion if they joined the party,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed added that both sides ended the discussions peacefully.

“We wished each other well and parted peacefully. There was no quarrel or fight,” he said.