Fubara Refutes Claims of Exit from APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –Sim Fubara has dismissed reports claiming he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting that he remains a member of the APC.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the Rivers State governor said social media rumours and interpretations of political developments were being used to misrepresent his position.

Fubara said, “I have not gone anywhere. I’m still a member of the Congress, and I remain a member. Whatever happens, what is most important is supporting the overwhelming interest of the party.”

He further emphasised: “I’m a member of the APC, and nothing has changed. Whatever happens, what is important is supporting the overall interest of the party.”

The clarification comes amid growing political speculation surrounding developments in Rivers State politics.