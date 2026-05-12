Rights Lawyer, Omotayo, Writes Access Bank Over 17M Paid Into His Account By Unknown Person

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — A human rights lawyer and Activist, Barrister Olu Omotayo, has written Management of Ogui road, Enugu branch of Access Bank over an unauthorized and unsolicited deposition of the sum of N17, 200 000 ; 00 (Seventeen Million two hundred thousand Naira Only), paid into his account by unknown person.

In a letter, titled: ‘unauthorized and unsolicited fund into my Account’, dated 12th May 2026, addressed to the branch Manager of the Commercial Bank obtained by our Correspondent, Omotayo disclosed that he received the said money the same day he wrote the bank.

A narration of the fund deposit indicates that it was paid into Omotayo’s account by one Abiso Haruna.

The Lawyer, who demanded the immediate removal of the money, said “I write to inform you that I noticed yesterday evening the inflow of the sum of N17, 200 000 ; 00K (Seventeen Million two hundred thousand Naira Only), into my account domicile with the bank.

“I didn’t have any transaction with anybody to warrant the transfer of such money to my account by an unknown person.

He added that “I therefore demand that you take necessary legal steps to remove the fund from my account”