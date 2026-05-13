Tinubu Arrives In Kigali For Africa CEO Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Tinubu was received at the Presidential Wing of the Kigali International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, and Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Others who received the President included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

Also present were the Nigerian Chargé d’Affaires in Rwanda, Amb. Ibrahim Zanna, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation, the forum has become Africa’s largest annual gathering of private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers.

The forum focuses on accelerating Africa’s economic transformation through regional integration, shared scale, and increased cross-border investments aimed at strengthening the continent’s private sector-driven development agenda.

The theme of this year’s edition is: “The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.”

At the forum, Tinubu will speak on “Holding the Line: Nigeria’s Reform Bet in a Fractured World,” highlighting the gains of sustaining Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

The president is also expected to hold high-level bilateral meetings with top African and global business leaders while reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the continent’s economic future.

Tinubu will use the summit to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to African unity, stronger regional economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships that promote private sector-driven sustainable development across the continent. (NAN)