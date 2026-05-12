Tinubu Approves Nigeria’s Bid to Host 2026 CAF Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s plan to host the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony.

He also gave the green light for Nigeria to host the CAF’s 48th Ordinary General Assembly later this year.

Tinubu announced the approvals at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, after a meeting with CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The CAF General Assembly is scheduled for October. It will bring together the presidents of Africa’s 54 football member associations and other senior football officials.

The CAF Awards is an annual event that honours the best footballers and stakeholders in Africa.

Nigeria last hosted the awards on January 6, 2017. That year, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez won the men’s best player award, while Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala won the women’s prize.

CAF is expected to decide on the host city for both events soon.