Rivers APC Disqualifies Aspirants Linked to Fubara, Cole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has cleared 33 aspirants and disqualified 65 others ahead of the party’s House of Assembly primaries.

The screening committee, chaired by Muraina Ajibola, said the disqualified aspirants failed to meet the requirements of the screening exercise.

According to the committee’s report, reasons for the disqualification included alleged bribery attempts, failure to provide voter cards, lack of party membership documents, conflicting dates of birth, and inconsistencies in submitted documents.

The committee also said some aspirants submitted affidavits that failed to properly disclose details relating to their NECO certificates.

A total of 98 aspirants had purchased forms to contest for the 32 seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The report stated that several aspirants linked to Siminalayi Fubara and Tonye Cole were among those disqualified. They include Chijioke Ihunwo, Victor Oko-Jumbo, and Sokari Goodboy.

The committee also alleged that Victor Oko-Jumbo caused a confrontation at the screening venue after insisting on entering with security aides.

According to the report, all 33 aspirants who were cleared are believed to be loyal to Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers APC asked aspirants to check their screening results at the party secretariat, while appeals are expected to be submitted on May 12.

Meanwhile, questions have continued over the political future of Governor Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to the issue, Ajibola Basiru said the screening committee would release its final report after completing its work.