Nwoye, NUJ President, Ohaneze Boss, Others Bag Chieftaincy Titles In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely two weeks after Godfrey Okoye University (GoUni) Enugu, Conferred award of leadership Excellence on immediate past Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter, Dr. Ben Nwoye, another feather was on Sunday added to his cap, as he received a Chieftaincy title from the Revered Traditional Ruler of Ibagwa Nike, Community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emma Ugwu.

Our Correspondent reports that the glamorous event held at the flamboyant Monarch’s palace in Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State, was graced by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and dignitaries from various parts of the globe, including a Clergy man from Ghana.

Nwoye’s latest title of “Etoodike” 1 of Ibagwa Nike, meaning when you praise a man, he will do more, brought to five such traditional recognitions that have been bestowed on him in the last two years.

The Ex- APC boss, was honored alongside six other personalities, including the incumbent president of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Chief Christopher Isiguzo, who was Conferred with the title of ‘EzeChidere’, meaning, King ordained by God, and the president of Enugu state Chapter of Igbo apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo professor Fred Eze.

Speaking at the event, Igwe Ugwu, who explained that the exercise was part of activities marking his 25 years anniversary as the Community’s Monarch.

“Today, we are conferring Chieftaincy titles on notable icons of Nigeria, who have Distinguished themselves in their various field of endeavors.

He stated that the recipients were chosen for the honour based on their antecedents in their respective fields of endeavors and commitment to the growth and development of the nation.

The Monarch, emphasized that Dr. Nwoye’s antecedents , leadership qualities and doggedness spurred the Kingdom to bestow on him the Etoo_Dike na nke omere o mekwa ozo title.

Nwoye , is a serving federal Commissioner and crown Prince from Amurri acient kingdom in Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu state.

The APC Stalwart, whose joy knew no bounds, expressed appreciation to the Eze Okwe Kingdom and pledged to continue living above board in whatever he does in life, especially dealings with fellow humans.

Members of APC Enugu State, led by a factional chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude, were also at the ceremony to show solidarity to Nwoye.