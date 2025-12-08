Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Insecurity Has Been Weaponised

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria's prolonged fight against Boko Haram as an "industry," noting that the insurgency has lasted far longer than the country's 1967–1970 civil war.

Obasanjo made the remarks on Sunday during the Toyin Falola Interviews, a conversation livestreamed on social media. Other panellists included Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu.

Addressing questions on insecurity, Obasanjo said Nigeria’s leadership must recognise that defeating insurgency requires a coordinated mix of specialised training, appropriate equipment, reliable intelligence, and modern technology. He argued that Nigeria should not hesitate to seek training support from countries that have successfully handled similar security challenges.

The former president added that counter-insurgency warfare differs greatly from conventional war, stressing the need for tailored training to deal with mobile fighters who live among civilian populations. He cited Colombia as an example of a country with useful experience in addressing such conflicts.

Obasanjo also raised concerns about procurement practices within the military, warning that allowing security agencies to handle equipment purchases has contributed to inefficiency and prolonged conflict. According to him, the security challenge has evolved into an industry that benefits some interests.

Recalling his experience handling Niger Delta militancy, Obasanjo said he would not rule out the possibility of collusion between some security personnel and insurgents. He emphasised that trust and credible intelligence-sharing are critical to ending the insurgency.

Comparing timelines, he noted that Nigeria’s civil war lasted 30 months, whereas the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal groups has dragged on for nearly 15 years.

Obasanjo further revealed that during a visit to Maiduguri in 2011, he tried to understand the origins and grievances of Boko Haram. Although the group later agreed to a 21-day ceasefire to enable negotiations, he said the government failed to effectively engage their leadership, allowing the conflict to persist.