Obi Sympathizes With Victims Of Onitsha Building Collapse, Calls For Compliance To Standards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections, Peter Obi, has condoled with the families of those involved in the Onitsha market building collapse on Monday night.

Obi, in a press statement by his media adviser, Mr Valentine Obineme, expressed regret over the lives lost as he urged the general public to follow strictly to engineering and building standards for the safety of the people.

The African Examiner writes that a block of shops still under construction at Ochanja Market in Onitsha collapsed on Monday night and this led to the death of about six persons and over 20 were rescued.

Obi said: “I firmly believe that building collapses will be a thing of the past if we adhere to standards and procedures. Only trained, licensed, and professional personnel should handle building projects, and materials must meet project specifications.”

He regretted the tragic loss of lives and injuries sustained in the incident stressing that the victims were individuals struggling to make ends meet.