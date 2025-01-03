Obi Visits Farotimi, Applauds His Dedication To Nigeria’s Progress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has applauded lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi.

Obi, in a tweet on Friday, after his visit to Farotimi, who recently came back from a correctional facility in Ekiti stated that Farotimi was in high spirits irrespective of what he went through.

“Since his return from the correctional center in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Dele Farotimi exemplifies courage in the face of adversity, consistently taking bold stands for good governance in our nation,” Obi writes.

The former Anambra governor also wished Farotimi a fruitful and fulfilling year as they continued their shared interest in national development.

It is worth recalling that Farotimi was released after being arrested on December 3 by the Nigerian police.

The arrest of the activist was connected to allegations of defamation and cyberbullying brought against him by renowned legal icon and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola.

According to Babalola, Farotimi defamed him in a 116-page book titled Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.