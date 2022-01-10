Ohaneze Faction Warns Igbo Politicians To Stop Begging Buhari Over Kanu’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Chidi Ibeh, led group of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has issued a stern warning to Igbo politicians and those they described as “antiquated elders” to stop begging President Buhari to release detained leader of proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, accusing some of them of contributing to the reasons why he (Kanu) is being detained.

According to the group, “there’s a cliche of southeast politicians who will cry foul over the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu in the morning, in the night they have perfected the plans to exploit the pains of the young man for their political aspirations in various states.

“It has been exposed that some senators who were amongst those that recommended the proscribed tag on Ipob in 2017, are now overnight turned activists, feigning as the messiahs to champion for the release of Nnamdi Kanu when their agendas are crooked and tricky.

The Ohaneze faction in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made available to African Examiner Monday said, “God Almighty will release Nnamdi Kanu at the appropriate time without prankish and mischievous Igbo politicians inputs.

It added that “Nnamdi kanu believe that he will get a fair judgment and will be freed at God’s appointed time.

“He has shown courage that he is not disturbed by the recent pronouncements of President Buhari who said he has taken a firm decision to allow the judiciary to do its work.

“Why would shameless Igbo Elders and politicians still be begging over a closed position except for pecuniary interests and gains”. the statement asked.

“Like Nelson Mandela, Nnamdi Kanu is making history, even though, unlike Mandela, his case will be a shorter walk to freedom.

“Ohanaeze will never kneel to anyone, our hope lies in the fact that God controls the affairs of men, and will make Nnamdi Kanu regain his freedom sooner than later.

” Why wouldn’t those Igbo senators and antiquated Elders emulate the southwest politicians and Elders whose coordination over the case of Sunday Igboho are impressive.

It further queried, the Igbo politicians, asking, “why would Igbo leaders continue to disgrace themselves trying to cash in on every single opportunity for selfish and political agendas.