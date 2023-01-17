Ohaneze Youths Celebrate Return Of Mbaka To Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has celebrated the return of the outspoken Enugu priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The Cleric, who was sent to the monastery in Edo state for several months, is back to his Adoration Ministry, Enugu.

In a statement made to Newsmen on Monday in Enugu, National President of the youths organisation, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said Mbaka’s return at this time was heartwarming.

He, however, said Mbaka’s voice was missed during the days of killings in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“It was a period we will never forget, with several natives gruesomely murdered by Fulani herdsmen.

“The absence of Mbaka was evident; his loud voice on issues of that nature was greatly missed during that period of carnage. Okwu stated.

“We know that he would have delivered humanitarian assistance to the displaced people of Eha-Amufu just like he did during the Nimbo massacre.

“This is why we are happy that he is back; we welcome him and urge him to continue his role as the voice of millions of oppressed Nigerian people. He should continue his charity which is benefiting millions of people.

“No level of intimidation should make him lose his voice in his role as an advocate of the masses,”.

He therefore urged the Catholic Church authorities to allow Fr. Mbaka to concentrate on his ministry and service to humanity.

“Our expectations are that never again will this kind of treatment be given to Fr. Mbaka. He represents the voice of millions of Nigerians and this fact should be respected.”