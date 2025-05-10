Three Kebbi PDP Senators Set To Join APC, Meet Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three senators of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to team up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and have met with President Bola Tinubu as they finetune plans to leave the party.

The lawmakers are Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

APC’s National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led the lawmakers to meet with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those who were present at the meeting included Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The planned defection adds to the growing list of politicians joining the APC, just two years before the 2027 election.