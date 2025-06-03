Plateau Pilgrim Dies In Makkah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hajiya Jamila Muhammad, a pilgrim from Plateau has died in Makkah.

Mr Daiyabu Dauda, the Executive Secretary of the State’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Jos.

Dauda said that the pilgrim died on Monday at the King Abdul’aziz hospital, Makkah due to complications from diabetes.

“When the complications began, we immediately took her to the hospital for proper medication inline with our mandate.

“Unfortunately, we lost her and the doctor at hospital confirmed it was complications due to diabetes,”he said

Dauda further said that the deceased has since been buried in Makkah according to Islamic rites.

He condoled with her immediate family over the irreparable loss and urged them to take solace in God.(NAN)