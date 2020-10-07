Ondo 2020: Buhari Tells Electorates To Vote For Akeredolu

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says that everything to make the October 10 gubernatorial election peaceful, transparent and credible in Ondo State has been put in place.

The president disclosed this on Wednesday in video message to party faithful at the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the Ondo Governorship Election, stressing that adequate security has been put in place and as such voters should come out to vote without any fear of molestation.

He urged the Ondo electorate to vote for Governor Akeredolu so that he can continue with his continuity agenda.

He said: “I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance.

“His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing, just as he has taken the State to an enviable level and on the path of prosperity.

“Having had the privilege of commissioning some of his projects, which I consider enduring legacies, I join you here today to declare that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term.

“I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term.”

President Buhari also disclosed that he is happy with the large turnout of people at the grand finale.

He said: “I have taken a special interest not necessarily because my party is involved but because my focus and attention have been to ensure that we maximize every given opportunity to raise the bar in our collective desire to deepen democracy.”

The president also commended the party’s national and zonal leadership as well as the APC family in Ondo for their roles in ensuring everything move smoothly.

He concluded: “I salute the courage and the demonstrated capacity of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni. I thank you for conducting a hitch-free party primary in Ondo State.

“I congratulate the APC family in Ondo State on this uncommon display of brotherliness, candour and doggedness.

“May I, therefore, salute all other governorship aspirants who accepted the outcome of the primary election and decided to work for the success of the candidate and incumbent, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. Their patriotic and selfless conduct shall serve as an enduring reference point in party politics.

“I must not fail to equally acknowledge the efforts made by Party Leaders, especially from the South West, who spared time to manage the post-primary period ahead of today.”





Spread the love





















