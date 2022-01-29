Only Deaf Nigerians Like Garba Shehu Don’t Regret Voting Buhari Into Power – Benue Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Hon Michael Inelagwu, has stated that all Nigerians regret voting President Muhammadu Buhari as the nation’s president.

Inelagwu made this known on Friday, during a world press conference as he talked concerning the reaction of a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the Commissioner, only Nigerians who are deaf and cannot listen to the cry of citizens who are complaining of the security and economic crisis in the country, are still supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He said, “It will interest Shehu to know that it is not only the Governor that regrets voting Buhari as President in 2015. Majority of Nigerians, including his die-hard supporters in 2015 and 2019 do and it is only those who are deaf, probably like Shehu, that cannot hear the loud cry by Nigerians to be rescued by the PDP from APC’s mismanagement of Nigeria’s political leadership since 2015.”

he also stated that Garba Shehu was right to have said “Nigeria has had enough of failed politicians” and will be too glad to see one of them, President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office next year.