Ooni Declares Curfew In Ife As Robbers Invade Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has declared restriction of movement from 11pm to 5am daily, following a sudden rise in incidents of armed robbery within his domain.

Confirming the development in a chat , Lowa Adimula of Ife, High Chief Abraham Adekola, who is the third in line to Ooni, said the Ooni-in-Council had to put up the measure on behalf of the monarch, to curtail criminality in the town.

Chief Adekola, who said Oba Ogunwusi was in Sokoto on official assignment when the armed robbery incidents started happening, added that the palace chiefs had to act after briefing the royal father in a bid to arrest the situation.

Adekola, who assured that no one would be molested before or during the curfew, said since the restriction was imposed, there was a drastic reduction in cases of armed robbery in the town.

“During the restriction, no night party, vigil or movement. It is just to check criminality in the town.