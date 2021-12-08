Oromoni: Group Protests, Demands Withdrawal Of Dowen College Business License, Gives Seven-Day Ultimatum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was great outburst of emotions as some mothers protested on Wednesday at the gate of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos where a 12 year old Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly beaten to death by some students of the school.

In the video , monitored on BBC News Pidgin, the group also called on the Lagos State Government to withdraw the registration of the school without further delay.

A spokesperson for the group, a woman, who was not identified, also decried the attitude of the state government and its officials to some issues, especially the safety of students in public and private schools.

They also called for the arrest of the owners of the school, the management team, security guards, housekeepers and others who allowed some indicted students to leave the premises without being handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

They, therefore, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, to do the needful within seven days or they would lay total siege to the school premises until their demands are met.

They also condemned what reportedly led to the fatal accident on Tuesday afternoon where a truck crushed some students to death in Ojodu area of Lagos.

The truck driver was allegedly being pursued by traffic officers for flouting some rules before he rammed into the students.

According to them, security agencies and traffic officers should devise reasonable and civil means of apprehending errant motorists and not chasing them all over town, thereby putting the lives of people in danger.

They called on the government to fish out those involved and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Wednesday morning, Adefisayo said it was only the police that could give the exact figure of the casualties in the Tuesday accident.

The matter is being investigated by the police and it is then that we can say how many people were involved. The state government is taking care of the treatment of those injured,” she said

When asked whether state officials would go to the school to talk to the remaining students and staff members, the Commissioner replied that counselors were being deployed to speak to relatives of victims among others.