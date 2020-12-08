Oshiomhole Says He Won’t Chair APC Again If Given the Chance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says if given the chance to lead the party again, he will not take it.

The former governor of Edo State disclosed this in a statement on Monday saying that he is proud of his achievements of the party’s national working committee (NWC) under his leadership.

According to Oshiomhole, he bears no grudge against anyone who caused his removal saying that he had directed his lawyers to withdraw the suit challenging his suspension.

“I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman,” the statement read.

“It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman.

“I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party. Above all, I bear no grudges against any one for the manner of my removal.”

