Osinbajo Cautions Youths Against Joining Yahoo,Yahoo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has cautioned Nigerian youths to refrain from joining bad gangs of fraudsters, otherwise known as “yahoo boys”.

Osinbajo gave the warning in Ibadan, while delivering the first convocation lecture of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He urged them to embrace integrity and good character in order to excel in their chosen careers.

The vice president also charged youths to make effort to access various programmes set up by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians.

Osinbajo said that there were numerous Federal Government’s supports programmes they could access and to make it in life.

“Do not be distracted by the “yahoo, yahoo boys” that are coming up one day with fancy cars, because their days are always numbered.

“They will go to jail one day; so, what is the point of making money when you cannot sleep well at night?

“So, it is important for us to bear in mind that Nigerian education is an important credential, because you will understand the terrain and understand the law of the land,” he said.

Chief Kola Daisi, Founder of the university, was, however, installed as the first Chancellor of the university at the ceremony.























