Osinbajo-For-President Campaign Posters Flood Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Campaign posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have appeared at some strategic areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The posters, which bear the portrait of the Vice President, ‘Osinbajo for All 2023’ boldly written on them.

Our correspondent observed that the posters were pasted at Dugbe, Mokola and University of Ibadan/Bodija Junction and Iwo Road, among other prominent areas in the ancient metropolis.

The VP is being tipped to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who is billed to leave office in 2023. But Osinbajo has not publicly declared any intention to join the presidential race.

A group, Osinbajo For All Volunteer Group, had some months ago, in a statement, said they were sensitising Nigerians to the suitability of the VP for the President position because of his qualities and experience.

When contacted on Friday, the National Coordinator of the group, Peter Ogundeji, said the group was behind the posters in Ibadan.

He said Osinbajo did not ask the group to campaign for him but its members were rooting for his possible emergence as Buhari’s successor.

According to him, Nigeria needs a God-fearing leader with experience at this time to steer its ship away from disaster.

He said, “Irrespective of whether Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for the 2023 Presidency or not, ‘Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group’ remains firmly committed to its belief that Osinbajo has all it takes to take our country to it place in destiny come 2023 and beyond.

“Let it be on record once again that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo didn’t mandate us to do this. He didn’t authorise us to mobilise for him; we are young and old men and women who strongly believe in his capacity.

“It is in him we think we can entrust our future. So, notwithstanding his stand for now, with respect to 2023, we shall continue to promote him, we shall continue to let the world know those qualities we have seen in him that have attracted many of us to him.”

